A Break in the Bell Jar
Many have noted of late that the Regime’s foundation has finally sprung a major leak.
  
Simplicius
78

September 2024

Measures of Control
What is the greatest fear for the controlling archons of our world?
  
Simplicius
186

August 2024

SynthWorld Apostasy
More and more society around us resembles a synthetic confection of passionless artifice.
  
Simplicius
161
Universal Basic Incompetence
Last week a watershed study on UBI—Universal Basic Income—was published, which you can find here.
  
Simplicius
168
Turbocrisis Vibeshiftology
Cultural Disaggregation
  
Simplicius
140

July 2024

Democracy as Trojan Horse
"Human beings are born with different capacities.
  
Simplicius
119
The Hoi Polloi Are Sick
As things dwindle down to the wire, and the country is plunged into historic political divisions pitting one extreme against other, we’re dragged along…
  
Simplicius
235

June 2024

Fogging the Episteme in the Quest for the unHoly Grail
One of the most epistemically dangerous phenomena of our day is the imperceptible metamorphosis of concepts we once knew, and took for granted, into…
  
Simplicius
115
Rebalancing
“Beyond the fiction of reality, there is the reality of the fiction.” — Slavoj Zizek
  
Simplicius
94

May 2024

Greener Pastures
Many people from Western countries notice something intangibly alluring when they excurse to the ‘third world’.
  
Simplicius
186

April 2024

