Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Dispatches from Bedlam Central
Tech & Future
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Break in the Bell Jar
Many have noted of late that the Regime’s foundation has finally sprung a major leak.
23 hrs ago
•
Simplicius
238
Share this post
A Break in the Bell Jar
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
78
September 2024
Measures of Control
What is the greatest fear for the controlling archons of our world?
Sep 17
•
Simplicius
387
Share this post
Measures of Control
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
186
August 2024
SynthWorld Apostasy
More and more society around us resembles a synthetic confection of passionless artifice.
Aug 31
•
Simplicius
264
Share this post
SynthWorld Apostasy
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
161
Universal Basic Incompetence
Last week a watershed study on UBI—Universal Basic Income—was published, which you can find here.
Aug 16
•
Simplicius
366
Share this post
Universal Basic Incompetence
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
168
Turbocrisis Vibeshiftology
Cultural Disaggregation
Aug 1
•
Simplicius
274
Share this post
Turbocrisis Vibeshiftology
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
140
July 2024
Democracy as Trojan Horse
"Human beings are born with different capacities.
Jul 17
•
Simplicius
256
Share this post
Democracy as Trojan Horse
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
119
The Hoi Polloi Are Sick
As things dwindle down to the wire, and the country is plunged into historic political divisions pitting one extreme against other, we’re dragged along…
Jul 1
•
Simplicius
300
Share this post
The Hoi Polloi Are Sick
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
235
June 2024
Fogging the Episteme in the Quest for the unHoly Grail
One of the most epistemically dangerous phenomena of our day is the imperceptible metamorphosis of concepts we once knew, and took for granted, into…
Jun 17
•
Simplicius
206
Share this post
Fogging the Episteme in the Quest for the unHoly Grail
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
115
Rebalancing
“Beyond the fiction of reality, there is the reality of the fiction.” — Slavoj Zizek
Jun 1
•
Simplicius
202
Share this post
Rebalancing
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
94
May 2024
Greener Pastures
Many people from Western countries notice something intangibly alluring when they excurse to the ‘third world’.
May 16
•
Simplicius
280
Share this post
Greener Pastures
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
186
April 2024
Stellar Blade Stirs the DEI Hornet's Nest
I don’t usually cover games, nor have even played them in a long time, but I keep my eye on developments and recent trends have been extremely revealing…
Apr 30
•
Simplicius
302
Share this post
Stellar Blade Stirs the DEI Hornet's Nest
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
121
Subvert[Artifice]=Retain[Self];
I was wrapped in thought the other day, meditating on good writing and what distinguishes it from the merely average. I had read a new article by one of…
Apr 19
•
Simplicius
134
Share this post
Subvert[Artifice]=Retain[Self];
darkfutura.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
© 2024 Simplicius The Thinker
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts