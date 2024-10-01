Many have noted of late that the Regime’s foundation has finally sprung a major leak. Loose scree dribbles down the edifice as a sign of things. Voices on the ‘Right’ feel increasingly emboldened to speak out, and the age of Cancel Culture seems to have finally turned a page, and is on the wane.

Things feel different, the sky has broken, the first bite of optimism on the clearing autumn air. Sure, YouTube and the bigs proceed in scything dissident voices from their platforms left and right, but likewise a bloodbath has ensued for establishment stalwarts for their many transgressions against humanity; for the first time, they are reeling. It’s as if some kind of forcefield has suddenly evaporated, leaving them stunned and vulnerable.

Major shows like Disney’s Acolyte and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings have been panned, made mockeries of, and even cancelled outright in the case of the former. For Acolyte, cancellation after a single season was an unprecedented blow to a property expected to inherit Mandalorian-like success, a flagship series for the giant entertainment co. The Beast, the Leviathan has recoiled from its first wounds as the long-awaited wave of backlash finally materializes.

In an even more monumental disaster, Sony’s Concord, a multiplayer game meant to take the mantle of online gaming king and usher in an era of Sony dominance, experienced an unprecedented, catastrophic cancellation mere days after release. Its failure eclipsed even that of Disney’s Acolyte—whose budget was $120 million. Concord’s development cost Sony a whopping $400 million dollars, an era-defining investment for a game that seemed to have all the trappings of success, and all the parent powerhouse’s muscle behind it. In the era of vibeshifts, its failure is one to dwarf them all.

Why did Concord fail? No need for lengthy exegeses—simply behold the character designs, which tell most of the story:

Each character appears modeled on the worst kind of trope. The loud, brash, patriarchy-flouting post-wall boss-babes in body-positive credo, the dignified menopause-as-alchemic-superpower aging Madonnas, all in a mush of culturo-ethnic ambiguity kitchensinked into Balenciaga dystopia. It is the bioLeninist Suicide Squad designed by an AI instructed to parody the woke movement’s most extreme and cringeworthy excesses.

And that’s the point: we’ve reached what feels like a logical singularity-peak to the woke strain; it has run its course and lost whatever vital verve and authenticity it may have once possessed, resigning itself merely into trite self-parody.

This is being witnessed throughout the industry on a wide scale. Titans are falling, stalwarts are being driven back to their dens for the first time. Gaming giant Ubisoft has been crashing due to two misplayed DEI hands in the form of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, a culture-torching romp set in feudal Japan and starring black Samurai Yasuke, and Star Wars Outlaws starring lantern-jawed androgyne in an undeveloped amateur bugfest.

Now Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been unsurprisingly ‘delayed’ as Ubisoft scrambles into damage control mode to sort out how to midwife their flagship AAA golden calf into the world without miscarrying it like Sony’s Concord:

For those wondering what happened to Ubisoft, once a respected giant in the field—it fell victim to the snares of the global DEI octopus:

The video game industry has been almost entirely captured by these special interest groups, like Sweet Baby Inc., which I reported on before. It has transformed all the “big” houses into veritable breeding grounds of the most insidious type of bioLeninist activists.

Just take in the following little promotion:

The latest mega-controversy surrounds upcoming BioWare game Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare was another celebrated developer responsible for such beloved classics as Baldur’s Gate, the Mass Effect series, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and many others. But their latest Dragon Age sequel is overflowing with a repulsive scale of unasked-for pandering and activist virtue signaling:

The new milestone this game introduces is so egregious as to have sent long-time series fans into convulsions of outrage and befuddlement. The character creator feature includes not only the ability to peacock oneself in various physical abnormalities like Vitiligo and cellulite, increase one’s female-presenting characters’ “bulge size”, but notably: the ability to adorn oneself with “top surgery scars”:

Read that again. Top surgery scars, in a medieval fantasy world filled with magic—particularly the magical ability to heal one’s scars. Not immersion-breaking at all, according to the devs. But then, here’s the Game Director:

That’s besides the fact the game includes pronouns for your characters. How authentically medieval.

But as stated, for the first time the dam is breaking. The entire ‘woke movement’—for lack of a better term—is collapsing under the sheer stress of its own socially-engineered narcissism and double standards. The blowback is causing major restructuring and ‘soul-searching’ amongst the big Triple A houses who had bet their entire futures on a new era of DEI-guidanced games.

Conversely, the latest success story is Chinese game Black Myth Wukong, which allegedly was approached by one of the very same DEI outfits that’s parasitized rival studios. But in a pivotal shift, Black Myth’s developers declined the thirty silvers, to wondrous results:

What came next bucked all trends and expectations: Black Myth has exploded to become the world’s top selling game, reportedly topping 20 million units in sales and counting. The sales dwarfed any of the top Assassin’s Creed titles, an unprecedented achievement for the previously unheard of indie developer.

Barely a month into its release, the game is now a global powerhouse, leading the charts for ‘Game of the Year’ at gaming-press giant IGN, until the numbers were reportedly ‘fiddled’ with in order to keep the ‘dangerous’ title from glory:

What do you expect from an industry that has gone down this route:

The broader revelations of the drama revolve around the methods by which we are being purposely colonized, mind and body, with the reconfiguring of the very definitions and contours of human biology. There is a sudden concerted push to simply erase the female, feminine form—but in a very specifically targeted way. The erasure targets the objects of affection of only one type of male—the kind feared by our controllers the most: the dominant, defiantly irreverent alphamale. You are allowed to enjoy watered-down female forms custom-tailored for the agreeable ‘soyboy’, ‘simp’, or ‘closeted’ types—you know, the type who never gets too rowdy or pushes on the margins, preferring to color within the lines like a good little boy; see: Tim Walz archetype.

Besides the ‘top surgery scars’, the earlier Veilguard controversy included the character creator’s quite blatant nerfing of the ability to generously proportion a female figure’s “glutes” or “chest”:

Every female must essentially be able to code as a man. This hearkens back to the Stellar Blade controversy, where an obviously voluptuous woman was deemed verboten by the industry for her ability to snake-charm the most untameable class of psychic and libidinal energy in our world. This is not the erasure of femininity for the sake of modifying women’s image of themselves—it is the deliberate, systematic suppression of the dangerous dominant male impulse.

As many who’ve read reactionary alt-right and ‘Vitalist’ manifestos know, the culture war on ‘toxic masculinity’ rages precisely because it represents the last defiant holdout against the forces of the Blob which seek to assimilate us all into the nether-pit of their Longhoused managerial breeding chamber, that estrogenic swamp of oppressive hormone-fueled servility, perfumed with the toxic brew of cloying Karenitis.

The quintessential natural ‘man’—that stoic figure lacking all the effete airs and agreeableness—must be expunged…at all costs. The way these Honored Matres have devised to do so is by suffocating him out of existence by cutting out any synergistic influences that could potentially ‘enable’ or unleash that hated, untamed masculine strain.

They are genuinely terrified, gravely threatened by the animating puissance of masculinity because it represents the last surviving impulse with the virility and chaos-energy necessary to resist their tentacular subsummation of Mankind; it is the counterbalancing force to the great Emasculating Plague of Estrogenic Compliance Genocide.

Recall the previous admission by a gaming insider that designers are androgynizing female characters out of a need to stealthily appeal to both sides without alienating the trans community:

He then revealed, “From a design stand point, this is a really challenging problem. I’ve had many board meetings about how to tackle this. Trans people want ‘realistic’ representation in our games, but they feel excluded if they are represented as too masculine or too feminine. That’s why you will see a lot of designers ‘nerfing the female form’ so to speak so that the difference between trans women and cis women is a little less noticeable.”

They justify it to themselves with the thought that if they can average the differences with just enough subtlety, then they can ‘safely’ escape criticism from either side, particularly the nagging cancel-culture cudgel of the radical activist mob. The problem is, it’s impossible to play it both ways: either the character looks like a woman, or he resembles a butte-chinned logger.

In the case of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, it’s the latter for the infamous lead ‘heroine’ “Kay Vess”.

The most shocking part is the actual voice actress behind the character is a real-life gorgeous gal:

The typical argument that a character is meant to be “inclusive” in order to represent “real women” kind of doesn’t fly when the actual real woman behind the toon puts it to shame. This extends to many recent titles subjected to private DEI ‘consultant’ shakedowns:

Just look at that—who is this meant to appeal to?

No!

No!

No, no, no, no, no!

This is the stuff of nightmares—this shaggy-haired, jagged-nosed, lamprey-mouthed, razor-eyed, lantern-jawed, hormonal-come-on grinning horror.

Perversion, we rebuke thee! Our animus screams into the void in raspy angst at the thought of being subsumed into the pulsating hormonal vent of estrogenic effluent that is the modern matriarchal gas chamber. We will not go quietly! We will not comply!

Just like taking away the Second Amendment, they want to soy-ify men into a class of agreeable submissives to be mommy-dom’d by their aggressive fem-militant betters. It’s why the only “accepted” males in power these days all seem to fit the same stripe: paired with the older, brooding mommy-dom wife. From Bill Gates and his butch handler Melinda, to Macron and his older nanny, to Barry and B.M., and even the young Soros scion and his 10-year senior fiance Huma Abedin.

They’re already starting to look the part!

The even greater assault being perpetrated by the masters is re-engineering the very definition of society and nation. As we speak, a great flood of culturally-incompatible migrants is being unleashed on the US with no questioning allowed of the cultural discrepancies inherent to the sudden violent admixture of influences. It would be one thing if it were a light drizzling of groups across the broad canvas of the country, but instead it is being done in a kind of clinically weaponized series of saturation strikes onto small regional towns, overwhelming them with a foreigner influx.

The Springfield, Ohio cat-and-dog carnival has fatigued us almost by design, subduing our interest from the many other cases throughout the country being shuttered by total media blackouts. Here’s one new example from the small town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, as reported by a more lowkey YouTube channel which flies under the radar:

The most eye-opening part: the diminutive town of only 4,200 population was flooded with over 2,000 Haitian migrants in only a months-long span, instantly changing the town’s landscape and overwhelming its services like some lurid social experiment. The more grassroots-oriented video is a must watch, as it hasn’t been astroturfed and carpetbagged like some of the bigger NGO-sponsored stuff now being pumped.

Another recent report from Minnesota heralds the swearing in of the first non-citizen police officer—a Somali woman who only has residency status:

Imagine having your natural born rights dictated to you by someone who hasn’t even proven their knowledge of, or loyalty to the country’s civic pillars. People on the official YouTube video didn’t appreciate the news—check the likes ratio:

The comments section is a riot as well.

The point of this excursus: At the heart of the global social engineering project lies one central principle: to redefine original concepts into ideals that fit the modern corporate model of exploitation—humanity not as culture, organism, family, but as an extractive resource. The very underlying conceptions of society and nation, as outgrowth of family and identity—bound by a common eidos and ethos—is at odds with modernity’s world as an outgrowth of the hierarchical corporation. Our very reality is slowly being subsumed into a corporate model of existence.

Russian theorist Lev Nikolayevich Gumilev pioneered quite some interesting theories of ethnogenesis, and how a people are tied to their environs via a phenomenon of passionarity (passionarnost), which is a sort of vital energy which imbues them with the essence of their surroundings:

"Gumilev’s central concept is that of the ethnos. He connected it to the biosphere concept promoted by Academician Vernadsky and came to the conclusion that the ethnos is like a human being: it has its own character, childhood, adulthood and waning period. As people are part of nature, peoples must also follow the laws of nature. Of these, the most important is passionarity, or the vital energy of the ethnos. Passionarity is connected to geography—in other words, ethnic groups that developed in certain climatic and geographical conditions "adapt" to their environment, find their "ecological niche" and become part of the energy of their living environment. Each ethnos has its own "behavioural stereotype", which is passed down from parent to child, and could be considered a national mentality. These stereotypes are like animal reflexes that ensure the preservation of an ethnos. In time, an ethnos develops its own civilisation, which includes religion, manners and norms. Gumilev was never able to explain whether or not a civilisation is a biological phenomenon, but he claimed that people of different races could be part of the same civilisation."

Through this process, a group of gathered people may begin to assemble into a coherent ethnos, taking on the attributes of a singular organism in mirroring the biological progression of rise, peak, and fall:

Gumilev describes the stages of this ethnogenesis as he saw them:

Stages of Ethnogenesis Passionary Rise: This initial phase is characterized by a surge of energy and activity within the ethnic group. It's marked by increased creativity, expansion, and a strong sense of purpose. Acmatic Phase: This is the peak of the ethnos' development, where it reaches its highest level of activity and influence. Fracture Phase: Following the peak, there's a period of internal conflicts and divisions within the ethnos. Inertial Phase: The ethnos begins to stabilize and consolidate its gains, but with less energy than in earlier phases. Obscuration Phase: This stage sees a decline in the ethnos' vitality and influence. Memorial Phase: The ethnos exists primarily in cultural memory and historical records. Some interpretations include a seventh phase: Homeostatic Phase: A state of equilibrium where the ethnos may persist at a low level of activity or merge with other groups.

His theories may seem odd at first glance, but they brim with a kind of natural logic. He boldly synthesizes various scientific disciplines into intuitive complements, for instance thermodynamics and ecology, out of which he theorizes sprouts a kind of ethnogenic “field” akin to electromagnetism; he calls them fields of passionarity. But they’re not some woo ‘magic’, but rather a pragmatic way of describing a kind of anthropological interaction and influence amongst people with certain kinds of disruptive behaviors, which create new cultural biomarkers.

To wit, culture and ethnos are inextricably tied to the close-knittedness of groups and their particular environs. Out of this sprouts the nascent sub-ethnos identity, into ethnos and super-ethnos:

Sub-ethnos: This is the initial grouping of people with shared characteristics. Gumilev proposed that a group of people living in a single place with a specific way of life and historical experience could form a "konviksiya" or "konsortsiya" over generations. Ethnos: If the sub-ethnos survives and develops further, it may become an ethnos. An ethnos is characterized by its own internal structure, unique ethnic markers, and behavioral stereotypes that are passed down through generations. Super-ethnos: As an ethnos continues to develop and expand its influence, it may evolve into a super-ethnos. This is a larger ethnic entity that can encompass multiple related ethnoi. Meta-ethnos: In some cases, a super-ethnos may further develop into a meta-ethnos, representing an even broader ethnic grouping.

From this process, we can infer, sprouts a nation, after an ethnos large and powerful enough has agreed upon a compact between man and governing body for the sake of protection of both rights, and those very distinctive cultural markers which make up the “ethnos” identity to begin with.

It is nation as family, as cultural collective which shares biochemical similarities and emotional impulses, and which germinates naturally and organically from a common experience, into a common stock.

This fragile organism is destroyed upon the introduction of a wholly alien set of ethnoses all at once and out of the blue, like some foreign chemical injected into a sterile solution. America as super-ethnos is being intentionally deracinated and destroyed. Recall that Gumilev believed a super-ethnos can be multiple ‘related ethnoi’, as in the case of America’s partially homogenized multicultural fabric, which is now under even more extreme assault by outside cultures. Plainly speaking: even American ‘minorities’ are now threatened by and hostile to the ongoing migrant invasion, which threatens to displace them from their already precarious position on the social totem pole.

Some may wonder: can’t the new foreign ethnoi be assimilated, with Gumilev’s passionarity relied upon to create a new nascent sub-ethnos? Undoubtedly, over time—but people should be allowed a choice in being so anthropologically tampered with. In ancient times groups of people agglomerated together out of some necessity of survival or environmental exigency, by choice and over long strands of time. Of course, many acts of barbarism and violence compelled people together by force as well—the transatlantic slave trade, for instance; and that’s precisely what it is today: barbarism and violence of a different strain, wielded with purpose by our overseers.

Though it’s beyond our scope here, one can theorize that America as super-ethnos is already at number three, four, or even five of Gumilev’s decline scale, depending on your point of view:

Fracture Phase: Following the peak, there's a period of internal conflicts and divisions within the ethnos. Inertial Phase: The ethnos begins to stabilize and consolidate its gains, but with less energy than in earlier phases. Obscuration Phase: This stage sees a decline in the ethnos' vitality and influence.

That’s because America has most definitely lost its cultural vitality and influence around the globe after a period of great social division. Even mainstream media has been wondering what America even “is” anymore, which seems to signal a breakdown in the fundamental valence of the erstwhile dominant “ethnos”.

To bring it full circle, the elites’ historic method is always one and the same: sever the link to man’s essence, that eidos and anamnesis, in order to refashion him into the Noviop of the corporate future, infinitely moldable, limitlessly adaptable to any labor or extractive design, as required by his corporate headmasters. Your “Faith” precludes you from getting this vaccine needed to stay ‘healthy’ enough to maximize your labor-hours for our EBITDA productivity? Religion be abolished! Your ‘traditional values’ doth protest against these transhuman adaptations meant to harden your mind against “nature’s” sissy-low pain threshold to the necessary modern work conditions? Traditionalism begone! You must be fractured and remade anew to the standards and specifications of modern realities!

Since the time of the first revolutions against the monarchies of old, the world has slowly changed to accept the corporate model of rulership—capital as telos of human existence. Disguised as a popular revolt, the French Revolution and others that followed were infact in large part the usurpation of the old hereditary nobility by the new bourgeoisie—the toppling of the ancien régime by the new wealthy cult of the future; a mere changing of the guard.

This new class has slowly reshaped our world into the corporate model that befits their occult monetary techne, where pieces can be moved around at whim like interchangeable departments, so long as it benefits efficiency, profits, and growth, or some other political end. The managerial system was designed precisely for this, and ratcheted onto every nation like a head gasket to control the terms from the top down.

But for once, their bell jar has suffered a serious break, the sickly garish cloud of smothering matriarchy is leaking out in great billowing rainbow flumes. For once we can taste the fresh air—it alone brings our hackles down, lowers our programmed fight-or-flight hair-trigger a cent or two. Take a deep breath of that primordial air, fill your lungs with its biting presence and vitality.

Now is the time to work.

