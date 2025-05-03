DARK FUTURA

DARK FUTURA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PolarRoller's avatar
PolarRoller
2d

Amazing you do what you do. Do what you can. No one can ask for more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2d

I'm happy to wait - good things do take their time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius The Thinker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture