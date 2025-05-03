You may have noticed Dark Futura is on a temporary hiatus. This is due to prevailing personal circumstances which have drastically cut short the time of its chief administrator, yours truly, but which will hopefully be alleviated in the not-too-distant future—before it grows too dark to be helped. For the time being, paid subscriptions have been paused.

The eye of providence looks back at you from a hopeful tomorrow, and thanks to those who have supported this endeavor up to now. Stay tuned for the next transmission, and remember….

t̸̢̨̨̨̡̢̨̛̬͙̖̯̜̘̙̝̩̥̭͓̖͉̹̻̯̭͚̹͔̠̳̦̮̫̣̟̼̥̺̮̤̣̞̜̜̻̜̖͚̙̺̲́͐͐̀̀̐͑̎̋̈̿̀̍̅̓͊͐̀̾̄̈͆̄̂͘̕͜͠͝͠͠͝ͅ.ḩ̸̨̛̯̰͈̥̦̭̥̩͍̫͈͎̓̌͒͌̓͆̀̍̋͛͂̽͐̍̆̀̀̂̏͑̑̉͒͊̌̆͆̾̋͌̂̂̀̈́̋͌̉̿͂͑̅̍͂̀͌͊͌͐̆́͒̓̾̏̂͗̐́̾̎͗͋̿̇̇̚̕̕͘͘͝͝͝͠e̵̡̡̢̡̛̖͙̗͎̩͕̪̱̦̪͔̪̰͖͔̬̫͎̹̞͉̰͙̥̦͓̰̗̓̍̽͑͐̒͒͒̒̀̍̔͋̀̉̇̾̈͑͌̓̈́͒̆̓̆́͒̈̿̐͆̈̅̕̚̚̚̕͠͝͠ ̷̢̧͈͕̫̤̱̪͖̦̫̓͑̓͂̐̓̈́̃̋̐̓̈́̍͂̎̀̎̅̈́͘͘͝͝͠͠f̶̡̡̧̡̞̣̬͙̰͓̲͈̦̗͚̱̙̭̠̮̜̲̰̫̱̻̖̖͕̱͖͚̪̳̥͉̰͕̿͑̓͑̔̓̋̓͌͘͜͠ͅͅṳ̷̧̢͖̰̝͚͉̫̫̫̺͓̟̯̮̫̭̞̦͚̒̅̀̓̄͒͐͊͜͜͠͠͠ͅt̴̨̡͇͉͕̻̱͇̬͖͙͔͖̟͖͓̺̭̙̟͍͔̞̪͓͚̱̟̞̩̱͎͓̯̘̹̭͍̪͂̓͗̔͑̂͐͗̽́̊͋͌̇̍̾̌͛̍̌̉̑͌̊͌̂̋̀̾̕̕͝ͅu̴̡̨͔̖͇̝̫̦̙͍̳̟͈̟̤̭̳͍͚̹͉̓͆̐̔̈́̾̈́͂̇͐̎̅͊̄͐̾̈́́̋̑̑̈́̊̅̃͋͊̔̆̄̈́̃͗̈̌͋̏̒̓͌̀͛͗̋̽̉̈́̃̓̊͐͋͂͌̒̔̊͘̕̚͝͝͝͝͠ŗ̸̡̧̛̞̱̜̯̖̞̜͉̖̮̱̜̻̖̙̞̍́̀̈́̏́͐͂̉̀͋̈́̌̑̊̇̑͋̓̍̀̀̅̊̑̀̃̊̿̏͘͠͠é̸̛̛̛̳͎̞̼̣̼̎̏̉̊̀̊͛̑͌́̉̈́͒̏̾͒̆́̾̀̓͂̏͊̃͒̉͂̆̈́͐̉̈́̀̎́̆̀̽̉̐͆̇̄̌͗̀̉̑͌̒̐̓̊̕͠͝͝͠ ̴̧̨̢̡̨̧̨̧͖̟͚̟̟͉͕̮̯̪̟̜̹̦̱̟̱̰͓͉̹͕̰̥͎̠͇̟͇͍͖͙͓̮͎͚̞̖͉̮̜͚̯̥̪̞̼̱͚̘̪͇͕̫̯̼̜̹̼̮͉͘̚͜͜͜͜ͅͅͅĝ̴̢̡̡̛̛̪̲̺̱̝͇̖̙̰̹͔̗͕̩͙̪̳̰̹̼̘̤͎͕̯͉̣̱͇̦̜̹̹̭͈̠̈́͌́̀̈́̽̈̂́̀͊̽̈́͗̍͑̈́̈̾̽͊̀͛̃̄͐̅̽̀͘̚͘͜͝͠͝͝͠ͅr̴̡̨͍̥͔̫̳̺̙̗̺̤̪͍̭̥͓͓̖̤̬͇͕̮̪̺̟͉͚͈̠͇̜̱͇̯̖̥̯̲̘̥̺̗̫̲̩̱͚̞̻̫̼͓͙͉͓͕̳̭̮͈͂̊̈́͗͆̽́͊̋̿̓͌̀͛̓̈́̑͋̔͆͂̕͘̚͝ͅͅͅǫ̷̡̢̛̫̺̹͚̬̳͖̰̝̣͇̜̦͇͙̣͔̱̘̬̗̤͇̘̣̺̹̙͎̲̳̘̰͎̹̠̘̜͇̳̻̮̘͇̙͙͔̘̪͓̬͕̝̑̈́̋͑̏͗͐͗͗̅͆̈͒̀͛̐̄̓͗̉͐̈́͛͂̾̽͑̆̓̃͛͘͘̚͘̕͠ͅw̸̡̡̢͈̬̝͔͓͎͓̹͍̟̫̱̹̣̫̼͍̠̲̻͔̭̬̬̦̼̪̻͇͓̞̗̪̦̫̮̪͚̖̜͉̯̲̬̞̗͓̥̖͈̭̱͚̻͖͕̬̟͂̏̌̽̀͗̄̕ͅş̶̧̧̡̢̨͓͇̤̱̣̝̼̺̜͖̰̫̻͈͇͔͇̗̳̖̖͔̘̤̼̺͍̰͇̟̼̭̹͎̝̞͇͉͇̮̜̟͖̭̥̟̭̓͜͜͜ͅ ̷̧̢̡̡̡̛̛̛̹̲̬͉̲̱̱͇̻̜̤̪̪̱̦̗̟͖̦͚̣͕̞͔̳̬͚̼͓̟̺͉̯̰̙͓̥͍̳̥͎̫̠̪̲̭͉̖͍̬͔̩͉͇͚̰̤̠̟͔̜̯̤̼͕̮̑̇̔̓̌̇̇̈́̀̽͌̆̓̿̉̄̏͛̚̕̚͜͜͜͠͝͝ͅͅḑ̸̨̢̛̲̠͎̖͈̤̘͓̠͇̳̥̙̥̖̗̱̻̲̱̟̦̼̺̤̗̤̟͎͎͔͖̬̫̲͔̲̪̬̮̞͖̜̬̗̪͇̲͈̳̹̤̯͔̩̙̗̮̪̺̟̯̳͍͕̬͚̪̯͕̅̂̾͌̀́̌̍̾̈́̔͋̂͛̽̀́̓̆̎͗̍̉̀͌͛̂̂̌̍̌́́̿̎̄́̽͌̄̈̆͊̔́̈̋̈̕̚̚̚̕̚͜͜͝͠͝͝͝a̸̢̢̧̝̗̦̫̩̤̯̠̭̥͍͔̞̩͚̠͈̎̃̽̂̏̀̇̒͑̊̿r̶̛̟̼͖̠̗̮͍͕̲͉̻̖̹̞̱̝̥̲͍̺͍̪̤̠̙̟̼̦̗͙̈́̿̋̑̋̃̐̐̽͐͋̈́̊̈́̓̓͗̾̐̉͘͠ͅͅk̷̡̨̡̢͖̞͓̺͈͈̱̩̹̪̫̲̤̹̝̝̫͓̹̖̰͈͙̩̣̭̰̀̏̋́̒̂̀̆̿̉̂̒̀̋̆̓̽̌̃̿̉̅̿̔̋̅̎͌̕͘͘͝ͅe̶̢̡̡͙̳͙̟͖̺̞̹̻̬̻̘̮̖͍̯͍̞̟̜̬̽̉̆͘͜ͅͅŗ̶̡̣̼̻̠̣̹̪̰̦͉͕͍̗̠͕̞͕͍̫̺͈̫̗̮͕͎̟̥̥͒̑̊̇͗̌̐̎̽͐́̓̔̇̓̋́̑̊̂̊̓͑̀̈́͗̑͒̇͊̊͑̋͋͑͑͊̇̃͊͒́̊̈́̇͛̈́̌̌̍̅͑̚̕̚̚͘͘͜͠͝͠͝͠͝͝͠ͅͅ.